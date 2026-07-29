Young Bucks Were 'Very Hands-On And Influential' In AEW Redemption Match Happening

The Young Bucks fought valiantly at AEW Redemption, squaring off against the team of Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley, and they emerged victorious by the end of the match, despite Nick Jackson bumping heads with Will Ospreay, which became part of the story in the bout. The Bucks released an episode of "Being The Elite" on Tuesday after the pay-per-view, where Matt Jackson revealed that they actually had a big part in making the Redemption match happen in the first place.

"Here we are, big night tonight. We have a big match tonight against Will Ospreay and John Moxley," Nick said. "A lot of stuff on the line heading into All In. I don't like to give away too many secrets nowadays, but Nick and I were very hands-on and influential with this match happening, so there's a lot of ownership here at stake, personally, for me. I really want this to succeed, not that I don't always want everything to succeed, but even more so today. Big night tonight. I'm excited and I just hope that we hit a home run."

After tensions arose between Ospreay and Moxley that would come to a head later in the night, the Bucks hit a BTE Trigger, followed by a superkick party, to Moxley, for Matt to score the win for the team. While their match against the Death Riders had no official stakes, the Bucks would also appear later in the night on Redemption, when they made their AEW All In match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships official, after challenging titleholders Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Being the Elite" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.