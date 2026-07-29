AJ Styles Says He Helped Produce Recent WWE NXT Match, Assesses Performance

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has had plenty to keep him busy during retirement, from working behind the scene to preparing his son, Avery Styles, for his own wrestling career to producing matches for "WWE EVOLVE." And Styles isn't slowing down on the producing/agenting front. On the latest "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles revealed that a recent trip to the WWE Performance Center led to him producing a match on "WWE NXT." The match, in Styles' view, came off well, though he felt there was one aspect he could improve on.

"I was able to help with the producing of the Tony D-Naraku match," Styles said. "And I thought it went really, really well. Really well. And I'm one of those people that are still heavily involved in watching the match. So while I was on the headset, I did not do a good job saying anything, other than 'AH! YES! WOO!' So I let somebody else handle that part of the producing part. But yeah, man, we got together and I think we did a good job."

Styles had high praise for both Naraku and D'Angelo, going as far to say the latter was more than ready to get the call up to the main roster. Styles also seems prime to do more producing/coaching down at the WWE PC, admitting that he had really grown to love his new role now that his wrestling career was over.

"Dude, I honestly, I really enjoy it," Styles said. "I really enjoy it. It's trying to inspire some of the younger talent and see them do well. Being able to produce a match and going 'Oh my gosh dude, you guys killed it.' I love that opportunity to be able to say I was involved in that to some degree. Obviously it's not me in there doing it, but just giving ideas and whatnot, it's fun man."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription