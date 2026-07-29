Bully Ray Blasts WWE Raw Comedy Segment, Doesn't Have 'High Hopes' For Joe Hendry

Last Monday's "WWE Raw" produced one of the more talked about segments of the year, as Danhausen and Joe Hendry put together a musical performance that has received a lot of negative feedback. And even though they now find themselves under the WWE banner of WWE Radio, Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca weren't fans of the segment either. Reviewing the segment on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully had no compliments regarding what Danhausen and Hendry did.

"I'm sitting in my chair at home, and as it's going on, when the cheerleaders were dancing in front of the hard camera and Danhausen and Joe Hendry were up on the turnbuckles, I actually sat up to the edge of my chair because I could not believe what I was seeing," Bully said. "I'm like 'No. There's got to be something more. There's got to be something more. There's got to be some way to get out of this.' And then, obviously, JD and Dom run to the ring, and blah blah blah, the beatdown, and whatever happened. But it didn't really work for them either. Nobody took a step forward in that segment."

While Bully pondered if this segment could lead to Danhausen getting a negative reaction going forward, both he and LaGreca concluded that he would likely be fine. They did not, however, have the same thoughts regarding Hendry, who Bully is now afraid may be in a bit of trouble.

"I don't have high hopes [for Joe Hendry]," Bully said. "I have always been a Joe Hendry fan, but you know I'm realistic about things and very honest about things. As much as I might like him for all of his positive qualities, I don't have high hopes for him on the main roster. I just don't think it's going to happen."