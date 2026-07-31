Bully Ray Praises Raquel Rodriguez After WWE Raw IC Title Win

For the first time in her WWE main roster career, Raquel Rodriguez has captured singles championship gold, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, it's well deserved.

"She has gotten much better in the ring," Ray said on "Busted Open." "When Raquel Rodriguez first came on the scene in the WWE, there was a lot of hesitation on her part. You could see she was thinking a lot in the ring about what's next. I think she's found her comfort zone. I think she's working a lot better in the ring. And last night, that woman was a warrior. Listen, congratulations on winning the Intercontinental Championship. That's great. But to get busted open in the nose area, maybe even a broken nose in the middle of the match, not easy to deal with."

Rodriguez's big victory came on this week's episode of "WWE Raw" as she challenged Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, notably for the second time this month. A distraction from Liv Morgan allowed fellow Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez to trip up Ruca on the ropes, and in turn, lead her right into a Tejana Bomb from Rodriguez. As Ray pointed out, Rodriguez then posed with her brand new championship gold and bloody facial.

"I love the fact that she stood up tall. She put her shoulders back. She flipped her hair back, and she tried to show her face to the world," he said, referencing Rodriguez's post-match celebration. On WWE's main roster, Rodriguez previously held the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Morgan and Perez. In "WWE NXT," she carried the both NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.