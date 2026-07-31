Bully Ray Didn't Like One Thing From Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar Weigh-In Segment On WWE Raw

Does "The Beast" Brock Lesnar vanquish "The Ruler" Oba Femi on Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam, or does Femi toss Lesnar into retirement permanently? Those questions are on the minds of fans heading into this weekend. With their Hell in a Cell match approaching, Monday's go-home edition of "WWE Raw," saw Femi lose his temper after being locked in the cage while Lesnar taunted him on the outside. Cops were thrown around, and potential injuries on them ensued. Shaking his head at home, Bully Ray was not a fan of that specific moment this past Monday.

"First things first, those were police officers. They said on commentary they were police officers. So, there was about a dozen of L.A.'s finest, and Lord knows there's a lot going on in L.A. today. And then, for no good reason, Oba Femi beats the s*** out of all of them like they're crash test dummies. Is this believable?" the Hall of Famer asked on "Busted Open Radio." "Not one of those legitimate police officers fought back. I think one of the cops had a gun on his hip! I don't know if they all did. I liked Oba coming to the ring. I liked everything up in to the point of Oba Femi laying his hands on the cops, chokeslamming one cop, and then powerbombing the other, and beating them all up. It's insulting to my intelligence."

Had Ray been presented the opportunity to add a more realistic spin to Monday's segment, he would've done these two things: One, have Femi put his hands on WWE's CCO Triple H, who was present in the ring at the time. And two, have Femi rip off the chain and then the cage door.

As it stands now, both Femi and Lesnar are tied 1-1 in this hellacious battle. Femi's first win came at WrestleMania 42, with speculation that, that was Lesnar's last professional match. Putting that thought to rest, Lesnar fooled everyone and came back to win the next match against Femi at Clash in Italy in May.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.