WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/28/2026

The July 28 edition of "WWE NXT" was an exciting one, as it saw not just the debut of Cruz Montana, the former Mike Santana in TNA, on the microphone, but a surprise opening promo from Grayson Waller, where he hijacked the show and put everyone on notice, signaling he's heading for Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship. Despite the excitement, the episode fell ever-so-slightly in viewership for the week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the July 28 episode of "NXT" drew 680,000 viewers, down just one percent from the previous week's latest high of 690,000 viewers. The show was up in the rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, however, earning a 0.10, up 11 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.09.

Compared to the July 2025 viewership average, the show was down three percent, at 648,000 compared to last year's 666,000. The average rating was down 40 percent, from 0.15 in 2025 to 0.09 this year.

In addition to Montana's promo, which was answered by D'Angelo and Waller to end the show, along with Waller taking over the microphone to kick things off, "NXT" also saw North American Champion Myles Borne defend his gold. Borne defeated Kam Hendrix, which earned him and Tavion Heights a shot at Vanity Project's NXT Tag Team Championships next week.

Lizzy Rain defeated Izzi Dame, with help from Shawn Spears after Niko Vance tried to interfere, and Shiloh Hill bested Tristan Angels. "NXT" fans also learned WWE Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will defend against Women's North American Champion Zaria next week, and if Sinclair wins, she gets a shot at Zaria's gold.