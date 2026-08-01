Will Ospreay Explains Why Fans Of WWE's Attitude Era Should Give AEW A Chance

Will Ospreay is heading into the biggest match of his life on August 30 when he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. It will mark the third time AEW has held an event at the biggest football stadium in England since 2023, something that sounded inconceivable to many wrestling fans not that long ago. However, Ospreay is hoping both he and AEW can get some jaded fans back into the business.

During a recent interview with Shortlist, Ospreay was asked about the casual wrestling audience, or even those who haven't watched since the famed WWE Attitude Era who aren't as in tune with things these days, and what he would say in order to get them to buy a ticket to All In London. In the simplest possible terms, Ospreay explained that wrestling is for everyone these days, and that it has evolved so much since the late 1990s.

"If you've not watched since the Attitude Era days, we have far surpassed those days with just how our athleticism and our in-ring action take front and centre spotlight. It's so important now to present wrestling in a sports environment, for myself anyway, to show people that there are different ways of telling different stories in wrestling. There are so many people now from every walk of life that get to come through as a fan and celebrate all together. It reaches out to different cultures, different races, different religions. It's something that bonds us all, and the fact that it's all going to culminate in Wembley Stadium is such a momentous thing."

At the time of writing, over 35,000 tickets have been sold for this year's All In event with one month to go until bell time, and AEW is hoping to top the 53,000 tickets sold for the previous Wembley event, All In London 2024.