WWE's Dominik Mysterio Talks Balancing Marriage With Onscreen Liv Morgan Relationship

On-screen, wrestling fans know Dominik Mysterio as the slimy boyfriend of WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Outside the ring, though, he remains humble and happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Marie.

During an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Mysterio explained how he balances the two dynamics. "She's been my rock since I was 14, 2011," Mysterio said in reference to Marie. "I genuinely believe that without her, I would not be in the place that I am right now, because I don't know if I'd be alive. Let's just put it that ... Honestly, I think what really helps us when it comes to my relationship, when it comes to being here at home and how I handle my work life is we communicate. That's our key. We communicate whenever everything is about to happen or anything is going to happen. I give her a heads up. I'll call her be like, 'Hey, honey, don't tune in. This is what's going to go down.' She's like, 'Okay, thanks for the heads up. I don't mind. I'll check it out.' Then afterwards she'll always text me like, 'Hey, good job. You guys killed it.'"

To illustrate his wife's levels of understanding and acceptance of his WWE work, Mysterio recalled a time he kissed Morgan on television. Marie didn't directly acknowledge it in response, but rather, casually texted Mysterio about a hairy-legged discovery, namely a tarantula, she made in their garage the same night.

The on-screen relationship between Mysterio and Morgan has only grown stronger since then, with the pair often involved in each other's matches and public displays of affection. Last weekend, both Judgment Day stars competed on the 2026 SummerSlam premium live event. Morgan firstly defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY; Mysterio then faced Danhausen in a "Human Monies on a Pole" match.