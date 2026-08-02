WWE's Brock Lesnar To Be Inducted Into University Of Minnesota's M Club Hall Of Fame

Brock Lesnar competed in a huge main event against Oba Femi during night one of WWE SummerSlam, and even though he didn't score the victory in his adopted home state of Minnesota, he's still receiving honors from his alma mater. According to PWInsider, Lesnar will be inducted into the University of Minnesota's M Club Hall of Fame for his collegiate wrestling career.

PWI shared the announcement on Saturday, which states the Gopher Athletics' "M Club" induction ceremony will take place on October 2 in Huntington Bank Stadium. The inductees will also be recognized during that weekend's home game against Michigan. Lesnar is among one of 10 athletes receiving the honor, and the only wrestler on the list.

The announcement touted Lesnar's various accomplishments on the Gophers' wrestling team from 1998 to 2000. A native of South Dakota, Lesnar transferred to the school the year he started in the wrestling program. He carried a 55-3 record as a Gopher, and was the 2000 NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion, as well as a two-time All American.

His career beyond the college mat was also highlighted, with his time in WWE, as a seven-time WWE Champion, was noted, as well as his time in the UFC, where he held the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008. Lesnar's brief football career was also mentioned, as "The Beast Incarnate" played three 2004 pre-season games and practiced in training camp that year with the Minnesota Vikings, before he was cut from the team that August.

Lesnar started his WWE career in 2002 and quickly became the youngest person to win the WWE Championship, at only age 25. In his most recent run in WWE, Lesnar faced John Cena at last year's Wrestlepalooza, and went 2-1 in his series against Femi, scoring his win at Clash in Italy after seemingly retiring at WrestleMania 42.