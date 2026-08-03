AEW WrestleDream 2026 Date & Venue Announced

AEW continues to flesh out its pay-per-view calendar for the fall of 2026 as the annual WrestleDream event will return this October, and it will be held in a city AEW knows very well already.

It has been confirmed that AEW WrestleDream 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 17, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The news was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, who managed to speak to AEW President Tony Khan about his original concept for the WrestleDream event back in 2023, which was designed to be a tribute to the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Antonio Inoki. "I was inspired by pro wrestling's greatest dreamer, Antonio Inoki," Khan said. "One year after he passed, I founded the show and it's one of my favorite times of the year. It's featured some of my favorite moments in AEW."

The Addition Financial Arena has played host to a number of AEW events in the past, including two pay-per-views. The first being AEW Revolution 2022 in March of that year, which saw Hangman Page defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole, the shocking arrival of William Regal, and the brutal Dog Collar Match between CM Punk and MJF.

The other pay-per-view was AEW Worlds End 2024 in December of that year, which saw Kazuchika Okada win the Continental Classic, the return of Adam Copeland, and long-awaited feud-ender between Adam Cole and MJF. Episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have also been held in the arena, with the most recent being in January 2026 where Swerve Strickland and Kevin Knight headlined "Dynamite," while Claudio Castagnoli retained the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Roderick Strong in the main event of "Collision."

Tickets for the event go on general sale on August 10, with a series of pre-sales and premium seating sales beginning at 10AM ET on Tuesday, August 4.