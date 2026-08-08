WWE's Danhausen Curses Tom Brady, Says Conor McGregor And Drake Are Also Cursed

Danhausen's curses, and reversals of them, seem to work best on professional sports teams, a la the New York Knicks winning their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, but the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one isn't stingy when it comes to who he places his curses on. He appeared on an episode of Complex's "Interview with a Magician" ahead of WWE SummerSlam, where he was asked if there were any celebrities, actors, singers, athletes, and the like, who he'd like to curse.

"Didn't [Tom Brady] say something about wrestling?" he questioned. "He's got nice teeth. I could put them in this jar. I think I should curse Tom Brady."

Brady, now infamously in the professional wrestling world, called sports entertainment "cute" and "scripted," before saying no one in WWE could sack him on the football field. The comment spurred a response from many stars, even Danhausen himself at the time, and now seems to be leading to a Brady feud against Logan Paul on a WWE stage.

When Danhausen was asked if he cursed Conor McGregor, who was injured on the first kick he threw during his comeback fight against Max Holloway last month, Danhausen said he did curse the "very evil" UFC fighter. He was also happy about the fact that rapper Drake lost money betting on McGregor to win.

"Yeah, he's also cursed. Drake is cursed. Conor McGregor's cursed," Danhausen said. "Fire off some people, I'll curse them! Willy-nilly curses getting thrown around!"

Danhausen and the show's magician host, Anna, then practiced the curse on Brady for the camera. As of this writing, nothing of course worthy of note has yet to happen to Brady.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Complex and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.