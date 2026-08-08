Since arriving in WWE earlier in 2026, Danhausen has made many people believe in his cursing and uncursing abilities, especially when it comes to his association with the New York Knicks and their run to the 2026 NBA Championship. And yet, despite all his success,there are still some within WWE that believe Danhausen's curses are a whole lot of nothing, none more notable than GUNTHER. In an interview with the "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast" just days before SummerSlam, GUNTHER dismissed Danhausen's abilities as nothing more than fantasy, akin to people believing in other mythical figures.

"See, that stuff only works if you believe in it, and I don't believe it," GUNTHER said. "Everybody makes kids believe there's Santa Claus, and obviously they all fall for it."

GUNTHER's mention of jolly old St. Nick ended up leading to a discussion about whether the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion had at one point believed in Santa Claus. And to hear GUNTHER tell it, that was never the case, even when his mother tried to convince him otherwise when he was a child.

"I never believed in Santa Claus, I'll tell you that," GUNTHER said. "I never fell for that one. I saw through it. I said 'You're not b**********g me mama. It's not real. I know what you're doing. Whatever mama, put it under the tree.'"

GUNTHER may not believe in curses, Santa Claus, or Danhausen, but he and the "very nice, very evil" star do have something in common. That's because they were both victorious at SummerSlam, with GUNTHER defeating "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis on Night One, while Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in "Human Monies on a Pole" match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription