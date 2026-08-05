Russell Crowe Applauds Training Partner Drew McIntyre: 'Good Lad'

As Drew McIntyre has found himself earning more and more film roles, the former WWE Champion has also made some new, high profile friends. One of them is "Gladiator" star Russell Crowe, who appears to have really liked working with McIntyre on a recent film project, "The Last Druid." Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Crowe posted a photo of him and McIntyre posing after a workout. Crowe then proceeded to praise McIntyre.

"In the gym with Drew McIntyre," Crowe said. "Good lad. Salt of the earth. Just finishing up the shoot on 'The Last Druid.' We have been shooting in Spain since May. It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in Nuremberg. The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it's one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend."

Directed by William Eubanks, who Crowe previously worked with on the 2024 film "Land of Bad," "The Last Druid" is described as a historical drama that follows a Celtic elder (Crowe) that must defend his Druid stronghold after its discovered by an invading force. At this time, it's unknown which role McIntyre will play in the film. It also remains unclear when "The Last Druid" will be released, though some information suggests the film could be made available in September.

"The Last Druid," alongside the upcoming "Highlander" remake, has occupied most of McIntyre's time in 2026, as he has not been seen on WWE programming since losing to Jacob Fatu during Night One of WrestleMania 42. In theory, the wrapping of "The Last Druid" could pave the way for McIntyre's return, though it was reported when he took the role that McIntyre was also circling other acting jobs, indicating a potentially longer hiatus.