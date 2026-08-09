Jeff Jarrett Expects Vince McMahon To Make 'Shocking' & 'Loud' Return To Public Life

In the past two months, Vince McMahon somehow triumphed over both the civil lawsuit filed by Janet Grant and the WWE shareholder trial. While he currently still has to face the ring boy lawsuit, McMahon could actually make his return to WWE like some have been predicting or, at the very least, return to the public eye, according to Jeff Jarrett.

"When you think about the history of his public career, if you will, he wasn't a quiet man in the 80s. He damn sure wasn't a quiet man in the 90s," the veteran noted during an episode of his "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" podcast, before noting that McMahon has a much quieter presence today, only speaking in prepared statements for the last few years, but he doesn't expect the former chairman to stay quiet.

"He doesn't do anything quiet, so I'm expecting something shocking, I'm expecting something loud," Jarrett exclaimed. "Obviously, it's going to be up Vince's alley, but I just don't really have any idea."

Jarrett states that he believes the next move McMahon will make will be business-related; however, he and his cohost discussed how there was a film crew at Hulk Hogan's funeral and opined that McMahon's birthday party was likely also filmed, so he might just release a documentary of sorts chronicling his time away from the public eye.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.