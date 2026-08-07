Report: WWE Previously 'Nixed' Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. GUNTHER Match

For years, GUNTHER seemed destined to clash with Brock Lesnar on WWE's biggest stage, especially after their memorable encounter at the 2023 Royal Rumble. According to a new report, WWE officials even made tentative plans to make the dream match a reality before nixing it.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this happened on two different occasions. One instance occurred as a result of Lesnar being implicated in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant in early 2024. At the time, Lesnar was slated to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, then move into a WrestleMania program with "The Ring General." GUNTHER, the then-WWE Intercontinental Champion, instead faced Sami Zayn at the grand event.

WON notes that the first pitch for a GUNTHER-Lesnar WrestleMania match arose well before that. Those plans, too, were scrapped, though.

This year's "Show of Shows" saw GUNTHER battle fellow former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Bron Breakker's interference ultimately paving the way for GUNTHER's victory. Lesnar, meanwhile, marked his first of three bouts against "The Ruler" Oba Femi. Femi emerged victorious in this case; Lesnar evened the score a month later in their rematch at WWE Clash In Italy.

After losing to Femi once more at SummerSlam, Lesnar announced his official retirement from in-ring retirement. Should Lesnar ever want to make a comeback, however, WON described a match against GUNTHER as still being a "viable" option for him. GUNTHER is currently coming off a win over "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis at SummerSlam.