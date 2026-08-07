Bully Raw Comments On WWE Raw Angle Involving Oba Femi, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, Oba Femi now appears to be pivoting to a program with The Vision's Bron Breakker. The pair engaged in a tense staredown on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," with Breakker later claiming that Femi tried to step in his way. When Paul Heyman then expressed uncertainty about Femi's whereabouts, Breakker scoffed in disbelief, labeling "The Ruler" as Heyman's "new best friend."

For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the most interesting element of the angle was the exchange of glances between Femi and Breakker. "I popped huge for the crossing of the paths in the entrance way," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio," "because we always go back to the conversation of Sgt. Slaughter and the Iron Sheik. Recently, that same conversation has come up about Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair. Now we get Oba Femi and Bron Breakker in one hell of a staredown now.

"... They're looking at each other. You can feel it," he continued. "You can see it in their eyes. Bron Breakker goes to walk away, and then Bron Breakker goes no, I ain't walking away, and goes right back in Oba's face."

For much of 2026, Ray believes WWE has strapped a figurative rocket to Femi's back; meanwhile, Breakker has remained stuck in the "tag team midland area" ever since he concluded his feud with The Vision co-founder, Seth Rollins. That brief pause and subsequent return to eye contact, however, momentarily brought Breakker back up to Femi's level.

Whether Breakker will maintain this perceived momentum has yet to be seen. The potential for Breakker to do so is there, according to Ray.