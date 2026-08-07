Bully Raw Comments On WWE Raw Angle Involving Oba Femi, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman
Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, Oba Femi now appears to be pivoting to a program with The Vision's Bron Breakker. The pair engaged in a tense staredown on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," with Breakker later claiming that Femi tried to step in his way. When Paul Heyman then expressed uncertainty about Femi's whereabouts, Breakker scoffed in disbelief, labeling "The Ruler" as Heyman's "new best friend."
For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the most interesting element of the angle was the exchange of glances between Femi and Breakker. "I popped huge for the crossing of the paths in the entrance way," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio," "because we always go back to the conversation of Sgt. Slaughter and the Iron Sheik. Recently, that same conversation has come up about Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair. Now we get Oba Femi and Bron Breakker in one hell of a staredown now.
"... They're looking at each other. You can feel it," he continued. "You can see it in their eyes. Bron Breakker goes to walk away, and then Bron Breakker goes no, I ain't walking away, and goes right back in Oba's face."
For much of 2026, Ray believes WWE has strapped a figurative rocket to Femi's back; meanwhile, Breakker has remained stuck in the "tag team midland area" ever since he concluded his feud with The Vision co-founder, Seth Rollins. That brief pause and subsequent return to eye contact, however, momentarily brought Breakker back up to Femi's level.
Whether Breakker will maintain this perceived momentum has yet to be seen. The potential for Breakker to do so is there, according to Ray.
Ray Says WWE Has Set Up A 'Nice Little Story'
"After the staredown we have Bron asking Paul, 'Where's Oba?' And Paul's like, 'How the hell would I know?' Bron's like, 'Well, it looks like you guys are best friends.' You can feel the animosity," Ray said. "You can feel the simmer with Paul and Bron going on. The trust factor. Bron has already shown that he will challenge Heyman at times. So now we have the face-to-face that intrigued us. Here's three things that were intriguing last night. The mutual respect between Oba Femi and Paul Heyman, the face-to-face with Oba and Bron Breakker, the possible dissension of Bron and Heyman. You bring that all together, in one night, they've set the table for a nice little story moving forward."
Before crossing paths with Breakker on the "Raw" entrance stage, Femi shared a backstage moment with Heyman, who serves as both the manager to The Vision and Brock Lesnar. The two-time NXT Champion asked Heyman to thank Lesnar, on his behalf, for declaring him as the future of WWE after their Hell In A Cell match at SummerSlam. Heyman obliged, then shook hands with Femi as a sign of respect.
Ray speculated that Heyman might lend his managerial services to Femi after this interaction. From a historical standpoint, though, he later recognized that pairing a babyface manager with a babyface wrestler hasn't worked out too well.
Femi ascended to WWE's main roster in the early months of 2026, with a notable trilogy of matches against Lesnar following.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.