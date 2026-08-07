Former NXT Women's Champion Reportedly Backstage At WWE SmackDown

A former NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion is reportedly backstage at "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the event at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider Elite, Tatum Paxley is backstage at the blue brand. Paxley's last televised match on "WWE NXT" was a loss to Kelani Jordan on the June 30 episode of the show. She most recently wrestled a mixed tag team match alongside Shiloh Hill against Tristan Angels and Zaria at a house show in Citrus Springs, Florida on July 25.

Paxley lost the Women's North American Championship to Zaria on the June 9 edition of "NXT." She won the title from Izzi Dame in March, and had notable defenses, a cage match against Dame and a casket match against Blake Monroe, before dropping the title after a 94 day reign. Paxley also held the NXT Women's Championship for 24 days, before Dame cost her the gold.

She's not the only "NXT" star rumored to make a main roster debut soon. Lola Vice lost an "NXT" Underground match against NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey on Tuesday. Following the bout, Vice appeared to be saying goodbye to the WWE Performance Center crowd. Recent reports also have Vice debuting on the blue brand, but as of this writing, it is not known if she's backstage along with Paxley on Friday.

The only match currently advertised for "SmackDown" is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is set to appear, as are the recently-returned Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.