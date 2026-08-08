WWE SmackDown 8/7/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The issue with staging Baron Corbin versus Trick Williams for the United States Championship was that it imposed a lumbering championship match with the threat of derailing a legitimate hot and young talent. The issue with then booking Corbin to beat Williams for the United States Championship was that there was now a lumbering champion and still the threat of derailing a legitimate hot and young talent.

The issue with booking a rematch on the following "WWE SmackDown" is trifold: lumbering champion, lumbering championship match, threat of derailing a legitimate hot and young talent or the talent you just decided to beat the hot and young talent with.

There wasn't a positive one could really draw from this match unless someone was, with the utmost disrespect, wrestling-brained. Sure, the argument for will be that Corbin got the win but Williams kept some of his heat by losing with a belt-shot. It happens all of the time, it's a classic heel tactic, and all of that. But it was just a product of a problem that creative has made.

Corbin was booked to go over Williams because he was pushed into a United States Championship program immediately upon returning, and it would have been an awful precedent to set for him to lose. At the same time, Williams was electric with the title and had really just gotten started with it. Corbin was not the wrestler for Williams to give up that momentum to. But he wound up being so.

Rather than defer to any other form of pro wrestling plot development, a promo battle or a vignette, something, anything, to give any form of dimension to the feud, a rematch was booked. Williams could win and the title would come back to him, Corbin would be the man who reigned for less than a week and would further struggle to find his footing. Corbin could and did win, but he couldn't do it clean without damaging the rise of Williams, so he appears to be a cheap champion and questions arise over what Williams will do in the meantime.

Later on in the show, it was Carmelo Hayes who popped out of the blue to say he has a shot at the United States title. Everything feels like a mess, a whirlpool to nowhere that has trapped Williams while creative waits for a lightbulb to go off somewhere. And it doesn't have to be this way — this show was written in this way, someone actually sat down and thought that a rematch for the title would be a productive segment on the show.

It's tried, it's tired, and it's boring.

Written by Max Everett