Bully Ray Witnessed Backstage Interaction Between WWE's Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi

Though they hadn't seen eye-to-eye since their first encounter at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi finally buried the hatchet at SummerSlam, when Femi bested "The Beast," ending their three-match trilogy. The wholesome moment in the ring between Lesnar and Femi, where Lesnar officially passed the torch to "The Ruler," was only part of the story. According to Bully Ray — who was backstage and in Lesnar's locker room when it happened — witnessed the continuation of Lesnar and Femi's exchange after their match. As Ray put it, Femi's polite manners spoke volumes, which he recounted on "Busted Open Radio."

"There was a knock at the door. And when Brock Lesnar opened that door, who was on the other side? Oba Femi. And why was Oba Femi coming to Brock Lesnar's locker room? To thank him," the Hall of Famer began. "And as much faith as I have lost in wrestling because I see the watering down of the industry, especially within the locker room, it made me so happy and warmed my heart to see Oba coming to thank Brock. Not just the handshake afterwards, 'Thanks, brother. I appreciate it'; it's going out of the way to come to the veteran's locker room and show the appreciation. I saw the look on Oba's face, this was a different person than the Oba Femi in front of the camera. This was the appreciative, younger wrestler coming to pay respect to the veteran who just passed the torch to him."

Now that Femi has conquered his biggest feat yet in Lesnar, it's time for this year's King of the Ring victor to concentrate on earning his first main roster gold. At this time, it's unknown if Femi will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" or CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship over on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.