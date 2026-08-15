WWE HOFer JBL Thinks There's 'Something Special' About Danhausen

WWE star Danhausen has taken over not just the WWE Universe, but the more mainstream sports world, as well, thanks to his cursing, then uncursing and subsequent NBA Championship victory, of the New York Knicks. Since becoming "The King of New York," the star has wrestled more frequently, including victories at WWE SummerSlam, and alongside Karl Anthony Towns at Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield gave props to Danhausen on an episode of "Something to Wrestle." He called Danhausen's debut at Elimination Chamber in March the "worst thing" ever done "in the history of wrestling," but commended the star for how he bounced back.

"All of a sudden, Danhausen is the guy that is the face of SummerSlam, the face of Madison Square Garden," he said. "Sells all this merch. Is on ESPN all the time. It's just a matter of success, sometimes."

JBL explained the first time he met Danhausen, he was alongside his APA stablemate, Ron Simmons. Danhausen asked them to do a video together, and Simmons said liked the young star.

"Right away, Ron said, 'We can do something with him.' We do a couple videos with him later, some different stuff, and it was fun," JBL explained. "He was very creative... You see stuff like this, he does have something special about him. The Knicks embraced this guy. The NBA embraced him. ESPN embraced this guy. There's something about Danhausen that's just phenomenal and he's already doing incredibly well. I think he'll continue to do incredibly well. He's a very smart guy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.