Former WWE Star Joe Gacy Talks Connection To Bray Wyatt & Relationship With Bo Dallas

Despite being part of the Wyatt Sicks stable, former WWE star Joe Gacy never got to work with Bray Wyatt, who passed away a year before the stable was formed. But if Wyatt had lived, it appears the two would have crossed paths onscreen eventually. In an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Gacy, who had met Wyatt a few times prior to his death, revealed that Wyatt had hoped that the two would work together down the road, something Gacy only learned after Wyatt's death.

"After he passed is when...everyone started telling me how much he thought of me and said he wanted to come down to 'NXT' and do something with me," Gacy said. "And I'm like 'I had no idea. This is the first I'm hearing about it.' And I got upset, obviously, like...it's a shame, obviously, everything that happened, and...it's great to hear that he wanted to do something. But now I'm like 'Well, I really wish we could have. It would've been, definitely, one of my bucket list highlights in my career to be able to do something with him.'"

Gacy described Wyatt as "super friendly" and "very inviting," another reason he wished the two had been able to work together more. He had similar kind words for Wyatt's brother, and Gacy's Wyatt Sicks stablemate Taylor Rotunda, fka Bo Dallas, revealing that the two have continued to have a strong relationship even following their release from WWE earlier this year.

"Taylor's great," Gacy said. "I love Taylor to death, you know? He's one of my favorite people. Through this whole experience, we definitely bonded. Traveling together, doing overseas tours together. I mean, everybody in the group, definitely. But I feel like me, Sam/Dexter, and Taylor were maybe a little bit more tight knit together, on the traveling days anyway."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription