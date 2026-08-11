Liv Morgan And Stephanie Vaquer Trade Social Media Barbs Over WWE Women's World Title

After months of relative inactivity, the WWE Women's World Championship scene is suddenly packed, with Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer both returning to "Raw," seeking to unseat current Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. And things are spilling over into social media, at least when it comes to WrestleMania 42 opponents Vaquer and Morgan. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Vaquer responded to Morgan's claim that she'd become the longest reigning Women's World Champion ever by saying it was "doable when you never defend it," a reference to Morgan only having one title defense in the last four months.

That's doable when you never defend it.... https://t.co/JjjFKqniNa — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) August 11, 2026

A half an hour later, Morgan responded by asking what Vaquer's point was given she was "never at work." After another half an hour, Morgan was back at it with a similar theme, telling Vaquer she didn't want her to tweet at her again "until you're at work for 100 days in a row." Morgan neglected to mention, however, that Vaquer's absence wasn't because she was on vacation, but because Vaquer was recovering from injury.

What's your point? U never at work 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/bLZ7n3FHCD — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 11, 2026

& don't tweet me again until you're at work 100 days in a row @Steph_Vaquer — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 11, 2026

It took just minutes for Vaquer to respond, though she too didn't bring up the reasons for her absence. Instead, Vaquer noted that she had "worked nonstop for 12 years" prior to her several month absence, and noted Morgan should be thankful she took time off, as otherwise Vaquer would've defeated her to regain the title. Morgan then got the last word in, reminding Vaquer it only took Morgan eight minutes to defeat her and win the title at WrestleMania. All that was missing from the exchange was Lynch, though the former WrestleMania main eventer appears to have sat this one out for the time being.

I worked nonstop for 12 years. You should be glad I took a couple of months off... otherwise, you wouldn't be champion right now. 😏 — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) August 11, 2026