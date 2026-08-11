WWE's The Rock Says He's 'Exploring' Potential Music Career

Between acting, wrestling on occasion, and being a member of TKO's board of directors, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to have a pretty full slate. So naturally, he's looking to add more by giving a music career a try. In an interview with Rolling Stone, The Rock revealed he was looking into trying something in the country music field, feeling that he was at the point in his career where it was time to pursue it properly.

"Music has always been such an anchor for me, and very specifically in genres that I love, like country music, traditional country music," Rock said. "And we're exploring that now. I've reached this point in my life and in my career where, honestly...when I wake up in the morning, I swing my legs out of bed, and whatever the thing is that I'm doing, I wanna feel like I'm just running towards it. And the most gratifying things we do are when it's for us, because we have enough pressure to deliver for so many other entities."

Rock has done musical recordings before, including tracks with rappers Wyclef Jean and Tech9, as well as performing his own singing in the "Moana" film franchise. But it appears the inspiration for pursuing music more regularly came from his recording of the song "Your Dad," something Johnson wrote for his daughters a few years ago.

"The things we do, we must do them for ourselves, and then we must feel it in here, behind our rib cage," Johnson said. "But they're also always connected to some sort of commerce. You make films, especially the big four-quadrant movies, you want them to do well. But this song, for me, is just a song to my daughters. Where there's no pressure of an expectation to deliver something that 'Well, how are the sales, and how's the box office? And how's the streams?' It's just from me to them."