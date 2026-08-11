Backstage Update On Andrade El Idolo's Health Status Heading Into AEW Dynamite

Over the last few months, the only entity with more momentum than Andrade El Idolo has been the Boston Red Sox, as the AEW star has continued to rack up wins, turned on the Don Callis Family, won the AEW National Championship, and re-established his "How you know?" catchphrase. But he scared many in the wrestling world this weekend when he revealed he was taking time off after "not feeling great" following "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico" last week. Fortunately, there appears to be nothing to worry about, as Fightful Select reports that Andrade's absence was a scheduled week off, and he will be back for "Dynamite" and "Collision" starting next week.

As such, Andrade's one week absence may not be so much related to health concerns but instead to the angle that took place last week on "Grand Slam Mexico." There, Andrade was attacked by rival MJF, making his first appearance since losing the AEW Men's World Championship to Kenny Omega in July. MJF would steal back his Dynamite Diamond ring from Andrade, who received the ring from Will Ospreay weeks earlier, before proceeding to leave the luchador in a bloodied heap.

Andrade may soon have the chance to get revenge on MJF, however, as prior to the attack he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Komander to earn the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, where the winner will receive an AEW Men's World Title shot. MJF will have his chance to secure the #2 spot in the match this Wednesday, when he takes part in his own qualifying match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne.