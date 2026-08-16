WWE's Finn Balor Is Eager To Work Again With 'Super Professional' CM Punk

CM Punk may not be everyone's cup of tea as he has rankled his peers in the past, but a recent opponent, Finn Balor, has nothing but praise for him.

Punk has fallen out with and been criticized by others in the professional wrestling business, with some categorically stating that they aren't friends with him, like his current rival, Kevin Owens. However, Balor said that Punk was easy to work with, despite his reputation, and is keen to step into the ring with him again.

"There was a lot of, like, concerns that when he was coming back in, like, is this going to be the Punk of old that you've heard all these horror stories about, or is it going to be a different person? And I experienced a completely different person," said Balor in his interview with "Off The Ball." "He's super professional, nice guy, and great to work with. And hopefully I get the chance to work with him again in the future."

Punk and Balor have faced each other twice this year, first on the January 19, 2026, edition of "WWE Raw," where Balor pushed Punk to the limit in his home country of Northern Ireland. A few weeks later, at Elimination Chamber, Balor had another chance to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but came up short against Punk once again.

Many in WWE have acknowledged that Punk is a changed man in his second stint with WWE, including WWE CCO Triple H, who didn't have a great relationship with Punk earlier. The Miz, meanwhile, has pointed out how Punk looks happier this time around compared to how he was during the final part of his previous run with the promotion.