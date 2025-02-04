Wrestlers Who Can't Stand CM Punk

If there's one thing you've always been able to say about CM Punk, it's that he has enemies.

Punk was one of the most polarizing figures in the professional wrestling world before he ever made it to WWE, let alone since he walked out of Vince McMahon's company in 2014 due to alleged medical negligence, frustrations with creative, and more. Following his controversial appearance on former friend Colt Cabana's "The Art of Wrestling" podcast, where he bashed the wrestling business and WWE as a whole, Punk largely stayed out of the limelight outside of a brief, failed UFC run. He shockingly returned to wrestling in AEW in 2021, where his short run with Tony Khan's company was heavily marked by controversy.

None of this made Punk any friends in the industry, nor did the physical brawls behind the scenes that ultimately led to him being fired by AEW President Tony Khan, who infamously stated he "feared for his life" backstage at Wembley Stadium. Equally shocking, if not more so, was his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago in 2023. Many fans thought Punk would never come back to the company after he was officially fired on his own wedding day, but with Vince McMahon out and Paul "Triple H" Levesque (who Punk once referred to as McMahon's "doofus son-in-law") at the head of creative, the prodigal son came home — joining a locker room full of WWE stars who were already typing out their worked shoot promos about how long he had been gone.

From t-shirt grudges and proprietary fights over finishing moves to backstage battles and eating at press conferences, there are plenty of wrestlers who can't stand Punk, both in AEW and his current home of WWE. And if you asked him about this list, he'd probably just name a few more we forgot.