WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report 8/4/2026

At least when it comes to total viewership, not a whole lot has changed for "WWE NXT" over the last year. So it comes as no surprise that the trend continued for the brand's first episode of August. Wrestlenomics reports that the August 4 edition of "NXT" drew 649K total viewers, and a 0.07 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were down from July 28, with total viewership sliding only 5% from 680K, while 18-49 fell a bit more, dropping 30% from 0.10.

Against other categories, one can see how consistent "NXT" has been in regards to total viewership. There was no discernable change in viewership against the four week average of 648K, and only mild decreases against the 2025 Q3 average and the August 2025 average. In terms of the former, "NXT" was down only 3% from 2025 Q3's devilish average of 666K, while the latter was down 6% from 690K.

Where it appears "NXT" has taken a big hit is in the 18-49 demo, both in the present and year over year. Against the four week average, "NXT" was down 22% from 0.09, but the declines were even bigger against Q3 2025 and August 2025, which saw declines of 36% from 0.14 and a rather large 53% from 0.15. It's unclear how much the year over year declines were affected by the changes that have been made to the Nielsen system over the last year.

The marquee match on "NXT" was the swan song of former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, who challenged current champion Kendal Grey in an NXT Underground match. Grey emerged victorious, ending Vice's time with the WWE's third brand, as she is expected to debut on WWE's main roster imminently.