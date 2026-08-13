AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report 8/5/2026

For the second consecutive year, the stars of All Elite Wrestling traveled south of the border for the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" on August 5, and the fans in Arena Mexico had a lot to talk about once the show was over. MJF made his return to attack Andrade El Idolo after Andrade earned himself the number one spot in Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In London. Kyle Fletcher defended his AEW International Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Will Ospreay outlasted Mark Davis in a brutal Mexico City Street Fight to close out the show.

Last year's Grand Slam Mexico event was the most watched episode of "Dynamite" of 2025, and while that isn't the case for 2026, there was still a small bump in the ratings. Wrestlenomics, with data provided by SpoilerTV have confirmed that Grand Slam Mexico 2026 averaged a total of 694,000 viewers. This is a 3% increase on the previous week's episode which averaged 676,000 viewers, but it's also 6% below the trailing four week average of 735,000, and 26,000 viewers lower than the 2025 Grand Slam Mexico special. However, when comparing the same month and quarter from 2025, 694,000 viewers is 18% than the third quarter average for last year, and 9% above the average for August 2025.

In the 18-49 demographic, Grand Slam Mexico saw another boost as the show posted a 0.14 number, marking a 17% increase on the previous week's 0.12 number, and is 8% above the trailing four week average of 0.13. A 0.14 number was enough to put Grand Slam Mexico into joint-second place in the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also noted that Grand Slam Mexico posted a 0.21 number in the 25-54 demographic, though it's unknown where the placed in the rankings.