Recent Video Posted By WWE's Bayley Reportedly Seen As 'Eyebrow-Raising' Backstage

There's been a lot of speculation over Bayley and her WWE contract this year. It intensified following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event. Valkyria has made statements on "Raw" that seem to hint at her opponent never returning. In an Instagram video following their match, Bayley said she "knows my worth". Earlier this week, she once again took to Instagram and posted a video with AEW references.

The video was captioned "All or Nothing, baby". Some took that as a reference to one of AEW's biggest annual pay-per-views, Double or Nothing. She also used a song by The Grouch & Eligh called "All In". AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium is on August 30. The clip also features footage of her training with her best friend and former tag team partner, Mercedes Moné. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select doesn't have a substantial update on the Horsewoman's contract status. They did report that her Instagram video didn't "land well with everyone". Some backstage viewed the video as "eye-brow raising".

In June, Moné fueled rumors that Bayley could be leaving in the near future when she posted a WrestleDream dream match graphic. It featured Moné on one side and Davina Rose on the other. Rose is the name Bayley used on the indies. WrestleDream is AEW's October pay-per-view and there has been a rumor that Bayley's contract is up the same month. As of Tuesday, Bayley has not signed a new contract with WWE.