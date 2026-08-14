Interim Women's Champ Chelsea Green Talks Urge To Start A Family With Fellow WWE Star

Two weeks ago, Chelsea Green had one of the most heartwarming moments of SummerSlam weekend when she became the Interim WWE Women's Champion, and now that she's accomplished her lifelong goal of winning a world title, she's started to consider another aspiration outside of her professional career.

Speaking on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Green revealed that she and her husband, WWE star Matt Cardona, are thinking about starting a family together, and stated that she feels more comfortable having kids now that she's realized her dream of becoming world champion.

"I'm 35. Nikki, I've told you this. I want to start a family ... Matt and I, we've started this new era of when we get annoyed with each other, it's more of like no, you need to change this because when we have kids, you cannot be doing that. I'll do it all the time. This poor man is so sick of it. But, I'm 35. I wanted to have kids five years ago before I came back and we decided together that I would come back to WWE so that I wouldn't have any resentment. Towards us and our future family. But now I've done the thing," she explained. "So if it happens like God willing, I would be so happy."

Ahead of SummerSlam, it was announced that current WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley wasn't going to be cleared for the event after suffering a torn meniscus, which led Green to be involved in the Ladder match for the interim title. However, in her first televised match following her championship win, Green broke her orbital bone on "WWE SmackDown" while teaming with Tiffany Stratton against Fatal Influence. Thankfully, it's been reported that Green won't vacate her title and that WWE has remained optimistic about her recovery and will continue to keep her on TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.