AEW's Jeff Jarrett Identifies WWE Star In Need Of A 'Different Direction'

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is the current AAA Mega Champion. And rightfully so, his booking in AAA has him showcased as the top guy. However, the same cannot be said with his booking on WWE's main television programming, as "El rey de los luchadores" isn't being booked like a king, and even WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett sees it. Knowing what it's like to be in the shadows as a generational talent, Jarrett has some advice for both WWE creative and Mysterio.

"I think it's probably about time for Dominik to no longer become Rey's kid to the '[WWE] Raw' and '[WWE] SmackDown' team, because the 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' teams have literally written different individuals, namely the top head," Jarrett began on his "My World" podcast. "I do think it's probably time for Dominik to go in saying, 'Hey, can we talk about this? I'm not really happy. I think this needs to go in a different direction. I'd like my character to do this, this, and this and handle it like business...I think at the end of the day, Dom's the one. If he's really frustrated, then I think he has enough equity in his career. He's not a newcomer anymore."

Since June, reports came out about internal frustration with Mysterio's lack of creative direction. The reaction remains the same, only this time False Finish recently reported that Mysterio himself is allegedly frustrated with the night and day differences on how he's being seen and used in WWE versus AAA. As of this writing, Mysterio has had three victories and 20 losses this year in the WWE. His most recent losses came at the hands of Danhausen in their "Human Monies on a Pole" match at SummerSlam, and to Dragon Lee this past Monday on "Raw."

Over at AAA, Mysterio is preparing for the biggest title defense of his career, as he will put his Mega Championship on the line against the company's top babyface, El Grande Americano, at Triplemania 34, on either Friday, September 11 or Sunday, September 13. So far, he's only had three title defenses, one of which was featured on "Raw" against The "Original" El Grande Americano (Chad Gable).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.