Update On Frustrations With WWE's Handling Of Liv Morgan And Dom Mysterio
Despite being the AAA Mega Champion and the WWE Women's World Champion respectively, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have largely been background characters since WrestleMania 42, with Mysterio not even factoring into AAA Noches de la Grandes, while Morgan hasn't defended her championship once. And it seems their lack of usage has begun to grate on some within WWE, as Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports there has been internal frustration in the promotion regarding Mysterio or Morgan's "lack of direction."
It was noted that some of the issues were out of WWE's control, as Morgan was initially set to continue her feud with WrestleMania opponent Stephanie Vaquer; instead, Vaquer was forced out of action with an injury, putting those plans on hold. Those within WWE feel little has been done since to keep Morgan a focal point of the show, though the expectation is she will become more active in upcoming weeks. Despite holding the Women's World Title, Morgan is set to compete in the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, where the winner will receive a title shot against either the Women's Champion or the Women's World Champion.
As for Mysterio, it's believed that attempts have been made to keep Mysterio highlighted on "Raw" despite only wrestling four matches since WrestleMania, four of which were on live events. Like with Morgan, there's an internal expectation that Mysterio will see his usage increased over the next few months, as WWE gears up AAA for TripleMania later in the summer. No explanation was provided, however, for why WWE hadn't attempted to use Mysterio, or Morgan, more in recent weeks, despite being aware of their lack of use.
Opinion: If WWE Is So Frustrated With Liv Morgan and Dom Mysterio's Direction, They Should Do Something About It
This is one of those reports where I question what exactly the source was thinking when they decided to leak this news. Let's again repeat the thrust of it all; there's internal frustration in WWE over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's lack of usage since WrestleMania 42. That's all well and dandy, except for one problem; who exactly is responsible for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio twiddling their thumbs and having no direction? I'm not a genius, but it would seem to me like that's WWE. I get it; this probably isn't Triple H complaining to Wrestlevotes about not pushing Morgan and Mysterio enough, but it doesn't change the fact that this story paints WWE as Tim Robinson in the hot dog costume, wondering how such a thing could happen.
And it gets even sillier after that, because the source also clearly tries to paint it as a situation where "yeah, there's frustration, but don't worry, they're going to get more involved soon enough." Great; that still doesn't explain why it took WWE over a month to figure this out. There was really no room for Mysterio on Noches de la Grandes? There was no time to fit him in on "Raw?" Morgan really couldn't have found someone else to have a short program with before Vaquer returned? Spare me. This is why I always laugh at reports like these; it's the promotion trying to explain a mistake they've made, only you'll realize they did if you think long enough about it. That brings me to the most important point here; if WWE is so frustrated about Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's inactiveness, why don't they, I don't know, do something about it? They've always been able to, which makes their lack of direction not the fault of changed plans or waiting for the summer, but WWE not having a firm creative direction.