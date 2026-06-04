Update On Frustrations With WWE's Handling Of Liv Morgan And Dom Mysterio

Despite being the AAA Mega Champion and the WWE Women's World Champion respectively, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have largely been background characters since WrestleMania 42, with Mysterio not even factoring into AAA Noches de la Grandes, while Morgan hasn't defended her championship once. And it seems their lack of usage has begun to grate on some within WWE, as Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports there has been internal frustration in the promotion regarding Mysterio or Morgan's "lack of direction."

It was noted that some of the issues were out of WWE's control, as Morgan was initially set to continue her feud with WrestleMania opponent Stephanie Vaquer; instead, Vaquer was forced out of action with an injury, putting those plans on hold. Those within WWE feel little has been done since to keep Morgan a focal point of the show, though the expectation is she will become more active in upcoming weeks. Despite holding the Women's World Title, Morgan is set to compete in the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, where the winner will receive a title shot against either the Women's Champion or the Women's World Champion.

As for Mysterio, it's believed that attempts have been made to keep Mysterio highlighted on "Raw" despite only wrestling four matches since WrestleMania, four of which were on live events. Like with Morgan, there's an internal expectation that Mysterio will see his usage increased over the next few months, as WWE gears up AAA for TripleMania later in the summer. No explanation was provided, however, for why WWE hadn't attempted to use Mysterio, or Morgan, more in recent weeks, despite being aware of their lack of use.