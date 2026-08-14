WWE's Cody Rhodes Wants To Continue Wrestling Until He Can Work With Brodie Lee Jr.

Following recent high-profile retirements, like John Cena and AJ Styles, and the ages of many top stars in WWE right now, the talk of hanging it up surrounds many, even some at the peak of their careers. One of those stars is former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On an episode of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" Rhodes spoke with Santino Marella, whose daughter, Arianna Grace, wrestles in "WWE NXT." Marella also commented on wrestling his 7-year-old son in the future, and Rhodes said he hopes to continue until 14-year-old Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, is ready to go.

"When he's ready, he said he wanted to have a match," Rhodes explained. "He's talked about maybe like an angle. In my mind, I'm like, 'Uh, buddy.' But also, now, 13 [years old] becomes 14. We're getting there. We're getting closer. So, I think I'm going to try and hang on until then. Or, take a beat and come back. He's mentioned it, where I'm like, 'At the rate I'm going? Yeah. I can be there.'"

Lee has been training with Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson, at the Dungeon in Tampa, Florida. The young up-and-comer also wrestled against Joey Janela in his debut match in April, a victory at "Joey Janela's Spring Break."

Following the death of his father, according to AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, Lee was signed to a contract with AEW when he was just eight years old. The legitimate deal could see him wrestle for Tony Khan's company when he comes of age.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.