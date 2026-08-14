WWE's Charlotte Flair Talks Having A Chip On Her Shoulder Due To Her Father

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair has cemented her legacy in WWE as a 14-time world champion. She helped usher in the Women's Revolution in "WWE NXT" alongside the other Four Horsewomen, and she's even had a career resurgence as a babyface alongside Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte is a second-generation star, of course, as the daughter of "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. However, as "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca recently noted on the show, there's an entire generation of fans who think of Charlotte when they hear the name "Flair," rather than her Hall of Famer father. "The Queen" said she didn't think that would ever be the case.

"I still have that chip on my shoulder because he's such an icon, especially within the sports world," Charlotte said. "Now that we're on ESPN, I don't think there's an athlete that doesn't know who Ric Flair is. So, it's still like that crossover. But I'm so proud to be his kid because if anything, my dad is who he is, and we should all strive to be that in life, or find something that we're as passionate about as he is. I can't fault him for that. He found what he loves. He found what makes him tick."

Ric infamously wrestled his last match, where he dealt with health issues that were reported following the bout, on July 31, 2022. Charlotte, at age 40, remains at the top of her game on "WWE SmackDown." She recently competed, unsuccessfully, in the five-woman ladder match for the interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and is locked in a feud with Jade Cargill.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.