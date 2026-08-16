Bully Ray Talks Zilla Fatu's WWE Debut, Says He Can Be 'Rebellious' Bloodline Member

Though every member of The Bloodline has left a path of utter destruction in their wake since 2021, Bully Ray believes the newest of the Anoaʻi family to arrive in the WWE, Zilla Fatu, could leave a more sinister mark compared to his first cousin Jacob, if booked properly.

"Obviously looking way ahead, Zilla could be that rogue, rebellious member of the family that they tried to do with Jacob, but it didn't go in that direction," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think there's more upside to the rebellion and the rogue Bloodline member in Zilla than there was with Jacob. He's got to stay in check. I will tell you this, from what I know about the other family members that are currently in WWE: if Zilla Fatu steps out of line, oof. He gonna get put right back in line."

The Hall of Famer also noted that Fatu possesses an "ungodly presence" and carries with him many fascinating stories, including being the son to the late Umaga and participating in a former on-screen and real-life blended rivalry with two-time Hall of Famer Booker T at Reality of Wrestling. There is a lot of dynamism to Fatu, and like others, Ray looks forward to seeing where Fatu's path in the WWE will take him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.