TNA's Matt Hardy Weighs In On Controversy Surrounding Son Of WWE's AJ Styles

Matt Hardy has waded into the controversy surrounding AJ Styles' son, Avery, and the criticism he has faced from indie wrestlers.

Hardy began to address the topic on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast by saying that it was wise for AJ Styles to put Avery in a promotion like GCW, where Avery would be able to learn in a safe manner. He then discussed the controversy, stating that he knows Arik Cannon personally and said that the matter should have been resolved in a better manner.

"I have worked with him [Cannon]. He has brought me in to do a couple of appearances at his First Wrestling stuff. I did one of the things at the mall. Had a great time with him. I like him, and I think he's a good guy," began Hardy. "It seems like they paid to fly him [Avery] in. They wanted him to come in, and I think part of that was because he's AJ Styles' son. There's some buzz on his name, whatever else. And, you know, if he would have been there earlier and he would have offered or helped, it is what it is. Even though he didn't, the fact of the matter is that they reached out to him, and the fact that they flew him in and paid him to come in, I don't think that was part of the deal, so to say."

GCW's Brett Lauderdale also recently gave his opinion on the subject, taking a neutral stance and saying that Avery will learn from any mistakes he has made. Hardy further delved into the issue at hand and how it should've been handled.