Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Does The Ice Bucket Challenge For AEW's Rebel

As AEW's Rebel continues her battle against ALS, the promotion and others in the wrestling business have rallied around her, with many performers doing the Ice Bucket Challenge to show their support. And after being nominated by his brother, Dustin Rhodes, former AEW star and former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has joined in. Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Rhodes, clad in a full suit, performed the challenge in his backyard.

After explaining where fans could get more information regarding ALS and battling the disease, Rhodes both shouted out Rebel and issued three nominations to perform the Ice Bucket challenge; Brodie Lee Jr., aka Negative One, independent wrestler Brooke Havoc, and current WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. Unlike others who have participated in the challenge, Rhodes doused himself with the water all on his own.

"Anything to help you Rebel," Rhodes said.

Along with Bayley, Rhodes is the most prominent wrestler in WWE to perform the Ice Bucket challenge in honor of Rebel, although fellow WWE star Kevin Owens acknowledged Rebel's fight following his return from injury at SummerSlam. Other than the Rhodes', other notable wrestling figures to perform the Ice Bucket challenge for Rebel are Dr. Britt Baker DMD, AEW owner Tony Khan, Sting, and Adam Cole.

AEW is planning an even bigger tribute for Rebel in September, as they will hold a special episode of "Dynamite" called "Rebel Heart" in the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, home of University of Georgia's Regenerative Bioscience Center, where research regarding ALS is done. The promotion will be making donations to ALS organizations I AM ALS and Team Gleason following the event. At this time, Rebel is scheduled to attend.