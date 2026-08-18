Speedball Mike Bailey Says This AEW Rival Is 'One Of The Best, If Not The Best'

Mike Bailey has reflected on his match against Kyle Fletcher on "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico," stating that Fletcher is one of the best in the world.

Bailey is still pursuing his first singles title in AEW, having come up short a few times in his AEW career, which happened once again on the August 5 edition of "Dynamite," when he lost his International Championship match against Fletcher. Post-match, a somber Bailey spoke on his vlog about how he's come close to winning a title but has fallen at the final hurdle time after time.

"I feel pretty bad. These are huge opportunities and I go out there and I give it my all every single time. I pour my heart and my soul into every single performance. I go out there, I sacrifice myself. And every time I get close to winning a championship, it just slips through my hands," he said. "I am grateful for all the support, all the comments. Thank you so much for watching this match. Thank you for saying how much you enjoyed it. I'm glad to be able to put on good, entertaining performances every single time. That feels fantastic and that means the world to me."

He then moved on to talk about his opponent after losing to him, and declaring that Fletcher could be one of the best in the world currently.

"Kyle Fletcher is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, professional wrestler in the world, and he has the championship. Kudos to him for that," said Bailey.

This is not the first time Bailey has predicted Fletcher's potential, as he said earlier this year that Fletcher could be the best or was certain to become the best in the future, asserting that he needs to get away from Don Callis to fulfill that potential.