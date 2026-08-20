Band Fronted By AEW's Brody King Releases New Album, MJF Provides Succinct Review

AEW star Brody King's hardcore punk band, God's Hate, has released a new EP titled "Won't Be Disgraced." The three-song release is the band's first since their 2021 self-titled album, and King isn't the only AEW star to have promoted the EP so far.

"Straight trash," former AEW World Champion MJF wrote on X, sharing an image of the cover art. "Bought 500 CDs just to burn em."

In response, King posted a photo of himself choking MJF while suspending him over the top rope of an AEW ring.

Along with King on vocals, God's Hate features members of the bands Terror, Twitching Tongues, and Constrict. The band dates back to before King's time as an AEW star, with their first release arriving in 2016, not long after King became a wrestler. The AEW star has previously detailed similarities between the two roles, with King stating that both his wrestling and hardcore frontman personas are simply versions of his own personality, dialed up.

Back in 2022, AEW stars Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia were both spotted in the pit at a God's Hate show in New York City, days before that year's Full Gear pay-per-view took place in nearby New Jersey.

Outside of his musical endeavors, King is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside "Hangman" Adam Page and Bandido. As of the latest "AEW Dynamite," the three put out an open challenge for All In, and it appears they'll face multiple teams, including Swerve Strickland and two mystery partners of his choosing.