WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/11/2026

The August 11 edition of "WWE NXT" turned out to be a big one by the end of the show, though fans in the WWE Performance Center likely didn't see it come. The show saw the surprise debut of Zilla Fatu, who crashed a number one contender's main event match. Viewership for the episode was slightly down, however.

According to Wrestlenomics, the August 11 episode of "NXT" drew 588,000 viewers, a nine percent decrease from the previous week's 649,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.09 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which was up 29 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.07.

The episode was down eight percent from the trailing four weeks average viewership of 638,000 and up in the trailing four weeks average by 12 percent. Compared to August 2025, viewership is down 10 percent from last year's average of 618,000 viewers at this time, and down 47 percent from the August 2025 average rating of 0.08.

Fatu interfered in the match that pit Cruz Montana against Grayson Waller, to determine who would challenge NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo for the gold at "NXT" Heatwave. He took out both men, and stared down D'Angelo to end the show.

Elsewhere on "NXT," Dion Lennox defeated Saquon Shugars, tying their series at one win each. The pair then brawled through the next match, the Women's North American Championship bout pitting Zaria against Wren Sinclair, where Zaria retained off the distraction of the men fighting from the back through the ring. Kam Hendrix defeated Mason Rook, and Lucien Price beat WWE Men's Speed Champion Lexis King in a normal rules match.