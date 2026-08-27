WWE NXT's Cruz Montana Names Retired Wrestler As 'Ultimate' Opponent

Cruz Montana is primed to be a future main event player in the "WWE NXT" brand. His biggest dream match lies in WWE's past, however.

During an interview with "Complex Graps," Montana (formerly TNA's Mike Santana) doubled down on his wish to face WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, who retired from in-ring competition in January 2026.

"What's crazy is that when I look at the roster now, and I'm sure you guys would know, I've been around so long that I feel like I've worked a lot of these guys," Montana said while assessing potential new opponents. "With the exception of the Randy Ortons and the Bloodline guys and stuff like that. But for the most part, I've come up on the indies with a lot of these guys and girls that are around today. So it's pretty cool to see all of us get to this stage. But yeah, I always go back to wishing me and AJ Styles could have happened. To me, that was the ultimate match for me. I thought it was for a second. That's what we thought. He's that dude, man."

Given WWE's partnership with TNA, Montana hoped that he and the "Phenomenal One" would have clashed in a cross-promotional match in 2025 or early 2026. Styles himself was even on board with the idea. Due to the potential widespread implications for WWE main roster talents, though, it never came to fruition.

Styles, a former WWE Champion, later marked his retirement match at the 2026 Royal Rumble. Montana, meanwhile, continued working for TNA until he dropped the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary. Weeks later, he officially came aboard to WWE.