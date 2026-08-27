WWE NXT's Cruz Montana Names Retired Wrestler As 'Ultimate' Opponent
Cruz Montana is primed to be a future main event player in the "WWE NXT" brand. His biggest dream match lies in WWE's past, however.
During an interview with "Complex Graps," Montana (formerly TNA's Mike Santana) doubled down on his wish to face WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, who retired from in-ring competition in January 2026.
"What's crazy is that when I look at the roster now, and I'm sure you guys would know, I've been around so long that I feel like I've worked a lot of these guys," Montana said while assessing potential new opponents. "With the exception of the Randy Ortons and the Bloodline guys and stuff like that. But for the most part, I've come up on the indies with a lot of these guys and girls that are around today. So it's pretty cool to see all of us get to this stage. But yeah, I always go back to wishing me and AJ Styles could have happened. To me, that was the ultimate match for me. I thought it was for a second. That's what we thought. He's that dude, man."
Given WWE's partnership with TNA, Montana hoped that he and the "Phenomenal One" would have clashed in a cross-promotional match in 2025 or early 2026. Styles himself was even on board with the idea. Due to the potential widespread implications for WWE main roster talents, though, it never came to fruition.
Styles, a former WWE Champion, later marked his retirement match at the 2026 Royal Rumble. Montana, meanwhile, continued working for TNA until he dropped the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary. Weeks later, he officially came aboard to WWE.
Montana Eyeing Matches With CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Too
Among the palette of active WWE wrestlers, Montana expressed interest in taking on a reigning world champion and former three-time one. Beyond that, he's keen on working with whomever is willing to step up to him.
"Of course, getting to work with Cody [Rhodes] again, [CM] Punk, and guys like that, I would definitely love to mix it up," Montana said. "But for me, honestly, with whoever I work, no matter the experience or whatever the case is, I always try to take something away from it. Even if the person is less experienced than I am or more experienced, I always feel like there's something to learn. That's always my mindset with going into a match and stuff. You know me, whoever wants to get it is going to get it. You feel me? I'm ready for whatever."
Montana, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk all previously worked together under the AEW banner. Rhodes left the company in early 2022 to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Punk followed suit the next year, with his WWE comeback beginning at Survivor Series. Montana exited AEW in March 2024, then moved back to his former home of TNA Wrestling.
Punk currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, fresh off a successful title defense over Kevin Owens on "WWE SmackDown." Rhodes finds himself in the midst of a feud with his former mentor, Randy Orton. Santana is set to challenge for the NXT Championship at "NXT" Heatwave.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.