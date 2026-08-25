Backstage Update On Former WWE Champion Who's Been Absent Since WrestleMania 42

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could be on his way back to WWE, having been away from the company since WrestleMania 42.

"PWInsider Elite" has reported that the three-time WWE Champion is back in the US after being involved in other projects following his loss at "The Show of Shows." The outlet has said that while he has returned to the States, it reported that WWE currently has no plans in place for him.

McIntyre's last match was on night 1 of WrestleMania 42, when he lost to Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match. Since then, the Scotsman has been working on other projects, including an acting role in Russell Crowe's "The Last Druid." He is also part of another film involving Crowe and former WWE star Dave Bautista, "Highlander." This will be the second movie that McIntyre will be working with Bautista, having been alongside him in his debut movie, "The Killer's Game." McIntyre, alongside other WWE stars such as Fatu and Joe Hendry, will also be part of ReelShort, where they will appear in original live-action microdramas.

McIntyre, who was a heel until his WrestleMania match, is expected to return as a babyface, as he had indicated before clashing with Fatu at WrestleMania.