JoJo Offerman Pens Tribute To Bray Wyatt On Third Anniversary Of His Death

It has now been three years since WWE Hall of Famer Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at the age of 36, but his memory has lived on through his fans and especially his loved ones. So it's no surprise that on the third anniversary of his passing, his life partner JoJo Offerman is paying tribute to him once more. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Offerman posted a series of photos of her and Wyatt, accompanied by an emotional, lengthy statement remembering Wyatt.

"Never would I have imagined during any of these moments that one day you wouldn't be here anymore," Offerman said. "It's been 3 years without you Windham. 3 years since I last hugged you, or kissed your lips. 3 years since I last heard your laugh or you telling me that you love me. The pain remains the same, even if the days are a bit easier to handle. But nothing's ever easy, it's so hard without you.

"The kids and I miss you so much, and they never stop talking about their daddy! I just know you're proud but there are so many moments I wish you were still here for. I hope you feel how celebrated and loved you are each day. Thank you for giving us a love we will always carry with us. We love you more than anything and I'll always be grateful for you, my forever love. Don't forget to visit me in my dreams."

While working for WWE, Offerman and Wyatt began dating in 2017, and would later have two children together in 2019 and 2020. Offerman quietly departed WWE in 2021, with Wyatt being released shortly thereafter; a year later, Wyatt proposed to Offerman shortly before his return to the promotion, and the couple were still engaged at the time of his death.