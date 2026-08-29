WWE's Jacy Jayne Details Bond With Fatal Influence Allies Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Fatal Influence is currently dripping in WWE championship gold, and according to Jacy Jayne, that can partially be attributed to their backstage bond.

"First, me and Fallon [Henley] have known each other for like 10 years. So I think that chemistry has just been built up over time," Jayne told "Notsam Wrestling" when asked about the stable's personal and professional relationships. "Lainey [Reid] came in and she's a beast. She had a point to prove. She's definitely stepped up to the plate. I think the thing that keeps us so strong is we're all supportive of each other, but at the same time, we're all very competitive. We want to outdo everybody else, but I think in a weird way, we're also trying to like one up the other. So it just makes all of us stay on top of our game at all times, and it's working. Clearly, it's working."

In its early days, Fatal Influence consisted of Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx. Nyx later exited WWE in the fall of 2025, which created a natural opening for Lainey Reid to join the group in her place.

Together, Fatal Influence ruled the "WWE NXT" brand, with Jayne carrying the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions and Henely capturing both the Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Titles. On WWE's main roster, the trio can now all call themselves champions. Jayne recently dethroned Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown," while Reid and Henley conquered Brie Bella and Paige for tag team gold at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.