AEW's Tony Schiavone On Brock Rechsteiner's NFL Training Camp Scuffle: 'Good For Him'

While Bron Breakker has been busy making headlines on "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" over the past few years, his cousin, Brock Rechsteiner, is beginning to make waves on the football field for the New Orleans Saints. And his most recent exploits have caught the attention of AEW's Tony Schiavone, the same man that once called matches for Rechsteiner's uncle Rick Steiner and his father Scott Steiner. On the latest "What Happened When," Schiavone and co-host Conrad Thompson viewed footage of Rechsteiner getting involved in a brawl during a practice between the Saints and Dallas Cowboys, which was punctuated by Rechsteiner hitting a Cowboy with a German Suplex.

Thompson was instantly made a fan of Rechsteiner, so much so that he vowed to buy himself a number 89 Rechsteiner jersey at some point in the near future. Schiavone wasn't as boisterous, but he applauded Rechsteiner for standing up for himself after he was initially shoved, and overall seemed very impressed.

"Wow, how about that?" Schiavone said. "Good for him. Don't take any s**t on the practice field brother."

Many have predicted that Rechsteiner's future may in fact be in a wrestling ring as opposed to the gridiron, as the undrafted free agent has already been passed over by the Tennessee Titans and was considered a long-shot to make the Saints roster after preseason. Rechsteiner's odds of making the team seemingly became even longer after he was suspended six regular season games for a violation, though he has still been allowed to participate in practice and preseason games. Shortly after the suspension, Dave Meltzer speculated that Rechsteiner would join WWE sooner than later, reuniting him with his cousin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription