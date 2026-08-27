Injury Update On AEW Star Kyle O'Reilly Ahead Of All In: London

It was not the best of times for Kyle O'Reilly on last night's "AEW Dynamite" episode in Glasgow, Scotland. Not only was he defeated by Nigel McGuinness in a semi-final match of the Continental Challenge Cup tournament, but those watching the match closely saw O'Reilly right eye swelling up later in the match, suggesting a potential facial injury. And on Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that those backstage at AEW were very concerned O'Reilly could have suffered a serious injury.

"There was definitely fear of a broken orbital bone," Meltzer said.

Fortunately for O'Reilly, it appears he dodged a bullet. At the pre-All In media scrum this morning, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that O'Reilly had been cleared by AEW doctors, and will be able to compete going forward. He won't have to wait long to get back in the ring, as Khan's update on O'Reilly came moments after Khan announced the Trios Roulette Royale match for All In, and that O'Reilly's stable, The Conglomeration, would be one of the seven trios teams competing in the match.

Kyle O'Reilly was cleared to participate after last night — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 27, 2026

Since joining AEW in late 2021, O'Reilly has not had the best of luck with injuries, missing nearly two years thanks to a neck injury and complications from neck fusion surgery. Though O'Reilly remained healthy for most of 2024 and 2025, the injury bug would bite him again late in 2025 after he defeated Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. O'Reilly returned at AEW Dynasty in April, teaming with Conglomeration stablemates Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong to win the AEW World Trios Championships, O'Reilly's first title in AEW.

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