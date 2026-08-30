WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Full & Final Card

"WWE NXT" is heating up (literally) as it heads to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas for its biggest event of the summer, Heatwave, on August 30. Six matches are set for the premium live event, with Myles Borne notably pulling double duty.

Borne, who reigns as both the NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Champion, will defend both of his titles at the PLE. Vanity Project's Jackson Drake will challenge him for the singles title. Drake's stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, meanwhile, will vie for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Borne and Tavion Heights dethroned Vanity Project earlier this month, ending their first WWE tag title reign at 161 days.

Elsewhere, NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo has a hefty task ahead of him as he's slated to defend his respective title in a fatal-four-way bout. His opponents consist of "NXT" alum Grayson Waller, former TNA World Champion Cruz Montana (fka Mike Santana), and the newest signee of the Bloodline, Zilla Fatu. Fatu marked his "NXT" debut by interrupting a number one contender's match between Waller and Montana. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone then granted all three a title shot against D'Angelo at Heatwave.

Within the "NXT" women's division, a pair of championships will be united. NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria will take on WWE Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong in a triple threat unification match, where the former two's titles will ultimately become one.

Kelani Jordan has the biggest opportunity of her "NXT" career to date as she challenges Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship. For Jordan, it will mark her first ever televised opportunity involving the title. For Grey, Heatwave will platform the third televised defense of her reign, which began on June 28.

Rounding out Heatwave, the feud between Jaida Parker and WWE veteran Nattie will reach its most intense chapter yet. With one win a piece, Nattie offered to face Parker in a rubber match, specifically a submission bout. Nattie's family is famously known for the Sharpshooter. Parker, however, doesn't seem too bothered as she vowed to "highkey wax that ass" of the "Lowkey Legend."