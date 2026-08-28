TNA's Matt Hardy Teases Going After AAA World Tag Team Championship

Former five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff have seen and done practically everything there is to do in tag team wrestling. However, there are still a few championships that have escaped them that they would love to carry reigns with. On his "Extreme Life" podcast, Hardy teased one particular tag team title he and his brother wouldn't mind fighting for, if and when the opportunity presents itself.

"I still think there's some things in play that we could still do...Who knows, there might be a possibility of doing something with the AAA tag team titles at some point," Hardy said.

With TNA's partnership with WWE still active, AAA is also part of that partnership, after WWE acquired the lucha libre promotion in April 2025. Since AAA Noche de Los Grandes this past May, WWE stars The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) started their reign as the new AAA World Tag Team Champions after defeating Pagano and Psycho Clown. Two months after winning the titles, the War Raiders were out to make history against former WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth in a Winner Take All contest for both championships, but that match ended in a disqualification on the July 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

As for Matt, he and Jeff's recent reign as the TNA tag team champions ended at Lockdown this past Sunday against The Nemeth Brothers (Nic and Ryan). Already the TNA World Champion, Nic made history by becoming a double champion, a feat last seen 19 years ago by Kurt Angle when he simultaneously held both the tag team and world championships.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.