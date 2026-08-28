AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/19/2026

The August 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the stars of All Elite Wrestling take another step towards the company's biggest event of the year, AEW All In London 2026, with a number of major angles and high-profile matches. Both Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness advanced to the semi-finals of the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, Maya World retained her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match, and Kenny Omega sent a big message to Will Ospreay by laying him out at the end of the show.

Despite all of that action, the August 19 episode of "Dynamite" did take a hit in the television ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged a total of 587,000 viewers, an 11% drop from the previous week's 658,000 viewers, and the lowest viewership since the June 10 episode that went up against the NBA Finals. This week's average is also 14% below the trailing four week average of 684,000 viewers, but is still higher the August 2025 average by 1%, and the average for the third quarter of 2025 by 14%. As with every AEW show, these figures do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was an even steeper drop in the 18-49 demographic as the August 19 show posted a 0.10 number, a 29% drop from the 0.14 posted a week earlier and the lowest number in the demographic since the July 1 episode with posted a 0.09 number. The 0.10 number is also 23% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.13, the August 2026 average of 0.12 is lower than the same month in 2025 by 19% and the same quarter in 2025 by 14%. Despite all of that, the August 19 show did place fourth for the night in the prime time cable rankings according to The TV Ratings Guide, finishing behind two hours of FOX News and the Little League World Series on ESPN.