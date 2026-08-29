WWE SmackDown 8/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While the WWE Championship picture continues to devolve into a bit of a mess, the program between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton stemming from that has begun to pick up. Orton returned to cost Rhodes the title at SummerSlam and they will be facing one another in a grudge match at Sunday Night's Main Event, and after constant fighting in the weeks in between there has been a no-contact order put on the both of them.

As a result, this week they were both left with nothing but verbal assault as an option, forced to channel their hatred for one another into a promo exchange that delivered in that regard. Rhodes got the ball rolling to that effect with a monologue designed to get beneath Orton's skin, answered by a venomous "Viper" who only continued to test the resolve of Rhodes.

Rhodes said Orton was a mess and he had a front seat to most of that, Orton acknowledged that but said during all that time he was a mess, Rhodes was his b****. Then Orton jabbed further calling Rhodes' mother trailer park trash, as well as Brandi Rhodes trashy, and probed as to the health of his family dog Pharaoh.

Just when it looked as though Orton had been the one to win the exchange, Rhodes said he always knew this was what Orton was going to do, he knew that he was going to try and rile him up and get him to forfeit the match. But he is just counting down the days until he finds out whether Orton is truly a generational talent like Dusty Rhodes, or a generational wash-out like Bob Orton.

That left Orton seething and on the verge of doing what he had tried to coerce Rhodes into doing. But it was the overall sense of hatred and resentment in their history together that helped to drive the story home. Rhodes now has a legitimately laid out grievance with Orton, having previously fallen second fiddle to the man who has rested on his gifted laurels. Rhodes now believes himself to be not only on the level of Orton, but having surpassed him and truly taken the role of face of the company on.

Orton's vitriol is coming from a place of having been the first pick for so long, viewing Rhodes' ascent as an audacious affront, while also contesting with the fact that some of it rings true. It helps shape the grudge match into something a little more than that, laying out exactly what is at stake for each man heading into it. And aside from all that, it just made for enjoyable TV.

Written by Max Everett